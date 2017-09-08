Hurricane Irma forcing premature babies inland with no place for parents to stay

With mandatory Hurricane Irma evacuations on the coast of Georgia, hospitalized premature and intensive care babies are being transferred to Macon from Savannah.
More than 20 preemies are coming to The Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health, and the Ronald McDonald House will be at capacity.
“Ronald McDonald House does not have room for all those families,” a Facebook post warned Thursday.
The Forsyth Street home for families of hospitalized children also is asking for meal help for the evacuees.
Anyone who could offer assistance is urged to call 478-746-4090.
