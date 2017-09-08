Nearly two dozen premature babies and other infants in intensive care are evacuating from Savannah and headed to Macon. The Ronald McDonald House needs help caring for their families.
Nearly two dozen premature babies and other infants in intensive care are evacuating from Savannah and headed to Macon. The Ronald McDonald House needs help caring for their families. Grant Blankenship Telegraph file photo
Nearly two dozen premature babies and other infants in intensive care are evacuating from Savannah and headed to Macon. The Ronald McDonald House needs help caring for their families. Grant Blankenship Telegraph file photo

Local

Hurricane Irma forcing premature babies inland with no place for parents to stay

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 08, 2017 6:42 AM

With mandatory Hurricane Irma evacuations on the coast of Georgia, hospitalized premature and intensive care babies are being transferred to Macon from Savannah.

More than 20 preemies are coming to The Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health, and the Ronald McDonald House will be at capacity.

“Ronald McDonald House does not have room for all those families,” a Facebook post warned Thursday.

The Forsyth Street home for families of hospitalized children also is asking for meal help for the evacuees.

Anyone who could offer assistance is urged to call 478-746-4090.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 1:04

Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon
I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground 1:18

I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground
Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:39

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues

View More Video