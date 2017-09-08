Hurricane Irma: Methodist Children’s Home needs help caring for 130 young evacuees

As Hurricane Irma is headed for Florida, 130 children and caregivers are headed to Macon.
The Methodist Children’s Home is more than quadrupling its population as the evacuees will shelter in Middle Georgia as the powerful storm is on a collision course with all of the Sunshine State.
In addition to the children, the staff and their pets from the Children’s Home in Florida will be staying in Macon.
The home is desperately asking for donations to sustain the evacuees.
They need canned goods, snacks, bottled drinks and toiletry items.
Donations can be taken to the Rumford Center at 304 Pierce Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
The latest forecast track shows the storm is expected to weaken significantly after making landfall in south Florida this weekend and slowly heading north and reaching Middle Georgia late Monday and early Tuesday.
