Hurricane Irma’s latest forecast shows most of Florida, Georgia in bullseye

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 08, 2017 5:10 AM

The Hurricane Irma 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows all of Georgia could be in the path of the storm.

The storm has weakened to a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, but it is still a major hurricane anticipated to hit southern Florida and track through the middle of the Sunshine State.

Irma is expected to hit the Florida Keys Saturday morning and move up the state through Sunday when Georgia will begin to see clouds from the storm.

The center of Irma continues up toward Orlando by early Monday and to Macon by early Tuesday.

The hurricane is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before it hits Georgia, but sustained winds of 39-73 mph expected.

Everyone is urged to prepare now for the storm.

Heavy rains, gusty winds and possible tornadoes are anticipated.

Come back to macon.com for updates and read Saturday's Telegraph.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303

