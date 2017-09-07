Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon

More Videos


    East Macon Park gym on Ocmulgee East Blvd. morphs into shelter to house Hurricane Irma refugees.

East Macon Park gym on Ocmulgee East Blvd. morphs into shelter to house Hurricane Irma refugees.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
A lawyer representing Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr. In the 2016 fatal shooting of Peach County Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron argued Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, challenging the master list that led to the grand jury that voted to indict Elrod on murder charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.

All Virgin Strands Glam Bar was robbed Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Officials on the scene said that at this time they only know of hair that was taken in the robbery. There was no estimate of the value of the hair at this time.

A masked man who armed robbed All Virgin Strands Glam Bar on Mercer University Drive in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 6, 2017, made away with bundles of hair and no cash, Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

A Brinks truck worker was knocked from behind in a robbery at the BB&T Bank at 1302 Gray Highway in Macon at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Bibb County sheriff's investigators are trying to determine if the theft of the money bag is related to a bank robbery Tuesday in Forsyth.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating a robbery of a Brinks truck at the ATM at BB&T Bank at the corner of Gray Highway and Shurling Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Families with loved ones in private cemeteries struggle to maintain graves but nature is winning at Cedar Ridge. Although it is next to Macon-Bibb County's Evergreen Cemetery, parks and beautification director Sam Kitchens says it's a tough issue.