There is even a safe place in Middle Georgia for evacuated goats to stay

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 07, 2017 6:02 PM

There are shelters set up in Middle Georgia for people, dogs, cats and horses seeking refuge from Hurricane Irma. Now there’s a place for goats, too.

Trey Murray, a Georgia Military College freshman, is opening up his family’s farm in Gray to provide a safe place for goats owned by hurricane evacuees, he said.

Murray Acres farm, which breeds Boer goats and has a small scale egg operation, currently houses about 10 purebred goats.

The goat community is small and raising purebred goats is expensive, Murray said.

People “spent a lot of money on these goats, so when they leave them behind they’re leaving $30,000 behind,” he said. “Purebred goats also get sick very easily. We have a dry place for them to sleep, we have hay and we have feed. We’ll take great care of them.”

Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, the 18-year-old student said he’d already gotten a call from a Savannah woman who plans to bring her two Pygmy goats.

“She found me, I guess, through Facebook,” Murray said. “We’ve been blessed with the land and the resources so ... We’re just paying it forward.”

Murray Acres farm is located at 167 Liberty Ridge Dr. Any evacuees seeking shelter for their goats can call the farm at 478-986-9440.

