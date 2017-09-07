Brandi Shay, owner of Cake Memories & Supply Co. in Dublin, offers free cupcakes to Hurricane Irma evacuees with children. Here are some of her cupcakes.
Brandi Shay, owner of Cake Memories & Supply Co. in Dublin, offers free cupcakes to Hurricane Irma evacuees with children. Here are some of her cupcakes. Special to The Telegraph
Brandi Shay, owner of Cake Memories & Supply Co. in Dublin, offers free cupcakes to Hurricane Irma evacuees with children. Here are some of her cupcakes. Special to The Telegraph

Local

Dublin mom, bakery owner offers free cupcakes to Hurricane Irma evacuees with children

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 07, 2017 5:40 PM

Brandi Shay says she does it “for the kids” and because she’s a mom, too.

Shay, owner of Cake Memories Bakery & Supply Co. in Dublin, said she knows just what a trip to the grocery store is like with children.

Now multiply that while fleeing Hurricane Irma.

And Shay said she cannot imagine how hard it must be for the children who are evacuating with their parents.

The children don’t know when they’ll see their toys again, or if their home will even still be there after the hurricane, she said.

So, Shay said she does what she can.

She bakes, and she gives away her cupcakes to evacuating families who have children.

Shay and her former co-owner did the same thing last year when Hurricane Matthew struck.

And Shay said she’s already had a Hurricane Irma evacuee stop in.

Shay said she expects to see lots of children and their families once word gets out about the free cupcakes for evacuating families.

Shay posted her offer on her business Facebook page and she’s told hotels in town booked up with evacuees about the free cupcakes.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground

I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground 1:18

I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground
Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:39

Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues
EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' 2:31

EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare'

View More Video