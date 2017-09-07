Dublin mom, bakery owner offers free cupcakes to Hurricane Irma evacuees with children

Brandi Shay says she does it “for the kids” and because she’s a mom, too.
Shay, owner of Cake Memories Bakery & Supply Co. in Dublin, said she knows just what a trip to the grocery store is like with children.
Now multiply that while fleeing Hurricane Irma.
And Shay said she cannot imagine how hard it must be for the children who are evacuating with their parents.
The children don’t know when they’ll see their toys again, or if their home will even still be there after the hurricane, she said.
So, Shay said she does what she can.
She bakes, and she gives away her cupcakes to evacuating families who have children.
Shay and her former co-owner did the same thing last year when Hurricane Matthew struck.
And Shay said she’s already had a Hurricane Irma evacuee stop in.
Shay said she expects to see lots of children and their families once word gets out about the free cupcakes for evacuating families.
Shay posted her offer on her business Facebook page and she’s told hotels in town booked up with evacuees about the free cupcakes.
