Hurricane Irma’s track continues toward Georgia, evacuee shelters open

Forecasts for Hurricane Irma on Thursday afternoon continued showing the destructive force hitting Florida this weekend.
The storm’s path could change over the next couple of days, forecasters say, but with the potential of a dangerous and deadly hurricane, the governors of Florida and Georgia have issued state of emergency notifications for dozens of counties. A hurricane watch was issued for south Florida Thursday and could expand northward, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A storm surge watch also is in effect for the Florida Keys for the possibility of life-threatening rising water moving inland during the next 48 hours.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a stark warning to Floridians, especially those along the southern end, saying that the storm could devastate parts of the state.
Scott also issued a mandatory evacuation orders. Many of those evacuees are expected to travel to and through Georgia, which could have some its areas feel the brunt of Irma.
About the same time as Scott’s evacuation orders were made Thursday, Gov. Nathan Deal also issued the same order for Chatham County.
Georgia’s governor also expanded his state of emergency list to 30 Georgia counties.
As of the Thursday afternoon Irma remained a Category 5 hurricane with wind speeds of 175 miles per hour. The most likely time for tropical storm winds to hit Georgia’s coast and southern edge of the state is Sunday night into early Monday morning, National Weather Service forecaster Lauren Merritt said.
The chance of Irma’s “direct impacts” to Georgia increased on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, the strength of the storm in Middle Georgia will be more well known within the next day or so, she said.
“What we’re trying to hone in on is when and where we’ll see those impacts,” Merritt said Thursday afternoon.
By the time the storm is expected to hit Georgia, it may have be downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane. But the 111-plus miles per hour winds could still be powerful enough to knock down power lines and trees and cause major property damage.
Emergency responders in Laurens County continue monitoring the path of the storm, said Don Bryant, director of Laurens County Emergency Management Agency.
“We always have concerns because we’re still a few days out,” he said. “The further out you get the less accurate the forecasts are. We are definitely within the cone so that means there is a possibility we could get more of an impact. We feel like right now we’ll be on the left side of the storm but we’re making sure we are prepared to keep our roads clear ... prepared for power outages and things of that nature.”
Irma has already wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, including Barbuda where nearly all of its buildings were damaged, multiple news outlets reported.
Storm preparations are also being made in South Carolina and North Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center also issued advisories Thursday for tropical storms Katia and Jose in the Atlantic Ocean.
Shelters opening
In response to the wave of evacuees expected to head to Middle Georgia, the American Red Cross and community partners are opening emergency shelters in Macon-Bibb County, a news release said.
On Thursday night the Delores A. Brooks Park, formerly known as East Macon Recreation Center, opened up its doors to evacuees. The shelter is located at 3326 Ocmulgee E. Blvd.
And on Friday at 10 a.m., another shelter will open at Theron Ussery Recreation Center, 815 North Macon Park Drive.
People with pets are asked to take them to the Macon State Farmers Market at 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy. where they will be taken care of by the Animal Welfare Department’s staff.
Pet owners “will be able to visit and spend the day with their animals, but people will not be able to sleep overnight at this shelter,” the release said.
Also, starting Saturday people seeking refuge in Laurens County will likely have places to stay.
The plan is for people to register Saturday at the Dublin Civitan Fairgrounds on Ga. 257, and then head to shelters at the local high schools, Bryant said.
