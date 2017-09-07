Hurricane Irma’s track continues toward Georgia, evacuee shelters open

More Videos 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma Pause 2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' 1:39 Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:40 Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers McClatchy

