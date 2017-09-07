Volunteers, donations sought as Macon-Bibb shelters open for Hurricane Irma evacuees

More Videos 2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' Pause 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:17 Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers McClatchy

