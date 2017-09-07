Volunteers, donations sought as Macon-Bibb shelters open for Hurricane Irma evacuees

Volunteers and donations are sought as shelters open in Macon-Bibb County for Hurricane Irma evacuees.
Partnering with multiple government and community agencies, the American Red Cross is opening its first two emergency evacuation shelters in Macon-Bibb County, according to a Macon-Bibb County news release.
All recreation activities at these centers are canceled until the need for the shelters have passed, the release said.
Shelters:
The first shelter opens at 4 p.m. Thursday at East Macon Recreation Center, 3326 Ocmulgee East Blvd.
The second opens at 10 a.m. Friday at Theron Ussery Recreation Center, 815 North Macon Park Drive.
Neither of the shelters at the recreation centers are able to take in animals. But a pet shelter will open at the Macon State Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Pet owners can drop off their animals with Animal Welfare staff and then check in and stay at one of the recreation center shelters.
They will be able to visit and spend the day with their animals, but people will not be able to sleep overnight at this shelter.
All hotels in Macon-Bibb are already at capacity, according to Gary Wheat, president and CEO at the Macon-Bibb Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The bureau is keeping track of our local hotels and will inform people who call if any rooms open, according to the release.
Visit http://irma.georgia.org/hurricane/to keep track of where in the state places have open hotel rooms for evacuees.
Additionally, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are expected to increase patrol on interstates. Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution and to expect travel delays throughout the state, the release said.
How to help:
Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare needs volunteers and donated items to take care of people's pets.
Items needed include bowls, food, leashes, cat litter and boxes, cat box scoopers, and pet carriers/cages. Drop donations off at the Farmers Market. To volunteer, call interim shelter manager Tracey Belew at 478-954-0833.
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross is offering registration classes to certify shelter volunteers. The classes are also open for large groups of people, such as a church congregation desiring to become Red Cross certified volunteers.
The three-hour volunteer training is being offered twice on on Friday at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Macon. Those interested may call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army needs volunteers in many areas because a lot of their volunteers are in Texas dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the release said. To learn more, call their office at (478) 746-8572.
People can donate grocery store gift cards so fresh food can be bought. Donated food will not be accepted. Other items needed should be new and include shampoo & conditioner, soap & body wash, deodorant, toothpaste & toothbrushes, wash clothes & towels, sheets, blankets, pillows & pillow cases, toilet paper, detergent, paper towels, PineSol, Windex, toilet cleaner, bleach, napkins, plastic cutlery and bowls, and serving gloves.
Donations to the Salvation Army may be dropped of at its location at 1955 Broadway Ave.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
