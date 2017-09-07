More Videos

  EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare'

    Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia.

Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Local

Parts of I-16 eastbound to close Saturday, lanes to reverse westbound for Hurricane Irma evacuees

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 07, 2017 2:30 PM

Most of Interstate 16 eastbound is set to close Saturday morning so the lanes can be reversed to accommodate masses of people evacuate south Georgia and Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

All traffic on I-16 from Savannah to Dublin will flow westbound starting at 8 a.m., according to a Thursday news release from Gov. Nathan Deal’s office.

A median crossover on I-16, east of I-95, will allow traffic to cross over onto the I-16 eastbound lanes and travel westbound. Another crossover at Ga. 26 and I-16 in Laurens County will direct traffic back to the westbound lanes for normal traffic flow.

All westbound exits will be open, and most eastbound interstate ramps will be closed from Dublin to Savannah.

Travelers driving westbound in the eastbound lanes Saturday will be limited to the following exits:

▪ Exit 143 for Ga. 30, U.S. 280 and J.O. Bacon Highway

▪ Exit 116 for Ga. 73, U.S. 301 and U.S. 25

▪ Exit 104 for Ga. 23 and Ga. 121

▪ Exit 90 for Ga. 4 and U.S. 1

▪ Exit 71 for Ga. 15 and Ga. 78

▪ Exit 67 Ga. 29 and Hugh M. Gillis Sr. Highway

▪ Exit 51 at Ga. 31, U.S. 319 and U.S. 441

State officials call it a contraflow when one direction of the interstate is reversed so that both sides are traveling in one direction.

“Contraflow will remain in place as long as needed,” GDOT spokeswoman Kimberly Larson wrote in an email to The Telegraph. “We will monitor from our traffic ops center. Direction will come from” the state and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

The last time the eastbound lanes of I-16 were closed for westbound traffic was in early October, when Hurricane Matthew threatened coastal Georgia.

Construction was suspended yesterday for I-75 northbound and I-16 westbound, Larson said.

However, parts of I-75 northbound were congested Thursday including stretches near Cordele, Valdosta, Perry and from Forsyth to Jonesboro.

I-16 near the I-75 split also was congested Thursday afternoon.

For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

