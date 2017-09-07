Parts of I-16 eastbound to close Saturday, lanes to reverse westbound for Hurricane Irma evacuees

More Videos 2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' Pause 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 0:53 Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:17 Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia. Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

