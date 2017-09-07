More Videos

  • EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare'

    Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia.

Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia.

Local

Hurricane Irma prompts Georgia evacuations and expanded state of emergency

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 07, 2017 12:40 PM

As Hurricane Irma seems likely to bring dangerous weather to Georgia, the governor ordered evacuations, expanded the state of emergency and authorized the activation of up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Nathan Deal is asking all Georgians to pray for the safety of everyone in Irma’s path.

Deal has designated 30 counties in an emergency declaration: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware Counties.

“I encourage all Georgians in our coastal areas that could be impacted by this storm to evacuate the area as soon as possible. Beginning Saturday, a mandatory evacuation order will take effect for Chatham County, all areas east of I-95 and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by this catastrophic hurricane and storm surge,” Deal said in a statement.

The state of emergency allows for emergency response and prohibits price gouging for goods and services related to the storm.

Deal plans a 10 a.m. news conference Friday to update residents about the threat of Hurricane Irma which could make landfall near Savannah as a powerful Category 3 storm with winds over 111 mph.

Everyone is encouraged to have a disaster kit on hand as the potential for severe weather could extend far inland due to the size of the historically strong storm.

    The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303

