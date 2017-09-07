More Videos

  Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Local

Hurricane Irma watch for Florida, Georgia still a Cat 3 target

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 07, 2017 11:51 AM

An “extremely dangerous” Category 5 Hurricane Irma is headed for the Turks and Caicos Islands, according to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Winds of 175 mph are being recorded as the historically powerful storm tracks to the west-northwest at 16 mph.

Some fluctuation in strength is possible in the next couple of days, but the storm will remain at least a Category 4 headed toward Florida.

Hurricane force winds extend some 60 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds stretch up to 185 miles.

Hurricane watches are now in effect for the Florida peninsula from Jupiter Inlet southward to Bonita Beach, which includes the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay.

A storm surge watch also is in effect for the Florida Keys for the possibility of life-threatening rising water moving inland during the next 48 hours.

Hurricane warnings are posted for the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Irma711
The 11 a.m. Hurricane Irma advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows a landfall likely near the Georgia-South Carolina.
Fabian, Liz - Macon lfabian@macon.com

The center of the latest forecast cone, that includes the areas where the eye is expected to pass, tracks Irma up the east coast of Florida after skirting the Miami area.

Landfall only occurs when the eye makes it totally onto land.

The storm will probably feed off the warm water of the Atlantic as it heads north toward the Georgia-South Carolina border.

The cone also allows a slight possibility the center of storm could skirt the west coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico, or track through the Sunshine State.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City expects the storm to be at Category 3 level with winds of at least 111 mph as it heads toward Georgia some time Monday morning or afternoon.

Irma will bring strong winds and possible bouts of heavy rain to northern and central sections of Georgia, no matter where it tracks, according to current projections in the 11 a.m. Thursday advisory.

Tornadoes also are expected inland depending on Irma’s direction.

Residents are urged to take precautions and have emergency kits on hand.

Stay tuned to forecast updates as conditions could rapidly change depending on Irma’s path.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

