  • Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

    The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.

The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It's increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.
The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers McClatchy

What you should put in a disaster kit to prepare for Hurricane Irma

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 07, 2017 10:56 AM

As Hurricane Irma is making a beeline for the Southeast United States, do you have what you need if disaster strikes?

The massive, historically powerful storm with 185 mph winds could cause widespread destruction along coastal areas of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, depending on its track.

Even if you don’t live along the coast, a significant threat of tornadoes inland also will accompany the storm.

As seen recently with Hurricane Harvey, flood waters or blocked roads could keep first responders out of some neighborhoods immediately following the storm.

A basic emergency supply kit should contain enough essentials to last for at least three days for each member of a family.

Must haves:

▪  Water — one gallon of water per day, per person.

▪  Food — three day supply of non-perishable items.

▪ Battery-powered or hand crank radio, NOAA weather radio with tone alert.

▪ Flashlight or lantern.

▪ First aid kit with bandages, antiseptic and pain relievers.

▪ Extra batteries for flashlights and radios.

▪ Whistle to signal for help.

▪ Dust mask for filtering contaminated air, plastic sheeting and duct tape.

▪ Moist towelettes, garbage bags with twist ties for personal sanitation.

▪ Wrench, pliers or tools to turn off utilities.

▪ Manual can opener.

▪ Local maps.

▪ Cellphone with chargers and backup battery.

Personal items:

▪ Medicines, laxatives, anti-diarrhea aids.

▪ Eyeglasses, contacts and lens solution.

▪ Infant formula, diapers, wipes, rash cream.

▪ Pet food and water.

▪ Cash or traveler’s checks.

▪ Important family documents, insurance policies, bank records stored in a waterproof, portable container.

▪ Sleeping bag and blanket.

▪ Change of clothing and shoes.

▪ Chlorine bleach and medicine dropper to disinfect water.

▪ Fire extinguisher.

▪ Matches or lighters in waterproof container.

▪ Feminine supplies, personal hygiene items.

▪ Mess kits, paper plates, cups, paper towels, plastic utensils.

▪ Paper and pencil.

▪ Books, games, puzzles and children’s activities.

Kits should be stored in a designated place and easily accessible for quick exits.

Canned food should be in a cool, dry place and check expiration dates periodically.

Everyone should be prepared to shelter in place at work for at least 24 hours, too.

Smaller kits of emergency supplies also should be kept in your car should you become stranded.

Make sure phones, tablets and laptop computers are fully charged before the storm hits.

Have mobile chargers that can work in your car if power goes out in your home.

Due to the threat of strong winds with Hurricane Irma, secure outdoor patio furniture, umbrellas and other items that could be blown about in a storm.

Dead or diseased trees also should be removed, if possible.

For more information, visit ready.gov.

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

