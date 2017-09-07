More Videos

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare'

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare'

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Putting a face to the skull

Putting a face to the skull

  • EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare'

    Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia.

Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins and his partners talk with reporters about local plans to deal with Hurricane Irma before it bears down on Georgia. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Hurricane Irma could hit Georgia as powerful Category 3

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 07, 2017 7:03 AM

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Thursday advisory puts dangerous Hurricane Irma on a collision course for south Florida.

Georgia also is expected to see a storm with winds of at least 111 mph.

The current track shows the historically powerful storm potentially hitting near Miami as a Category 4 storm.

The cone of uncertainty still allows for the eye to pass to the east of the Florida peninsula or track on the western edge of the state into the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Steve Nelson of the National Weather Service in Peachtree City warned Georgians to be prepared for severe weather as the storm gets closer.

“You can’t take chances with a storm this strong,” Nelson said in a video update posted early Thursday.

If Irma tracks up the east coast of Florida for another possible landfall toward the Georgia-South Carolina border, the storm could still be fueled by warm Atlantic waters and maintain a good bit of strength.

Nelson said the powerful storm could re-energize of the coast.

Irma
National Hurricane Center

The National Weather Service forecast discussion warns Irma could still be a Category 3 storm as it begins to affect Georgia by Monday morning.

According to the Saffir-Simpson scale, a Category 3 storm packs winds of 111-129 mph.

Category 4 storms have winds of 130-156 mph and Category 5 is 157 mph and greater.

Forecasters have increasing certainty that Georgia will have strong winds from Irma and a high pressure gradient over the state.

The maximum winds and heaviest rains are expected to be toward the eastern counties of Georgia.

The Peach State will begin seeing those stronger winds by Sunday morning.

Stay tuned to the latest updates and have disaster kits on hand in the event of power outages or property damage.

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare' 2:31

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare'

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:01

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed 1:14

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Putting a face to the skull

  Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Caitlin Healy McClatchy

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare'

