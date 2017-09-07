Macon's Laundry Room at 3175 Mercer University Drive will wash clothes for free for Hurricane Irma and Harvey evacuees from Texas, Louisiana and Florida.
Macon's Laundry Room at 3175 Mercer University Drive will wash clothes for free for Hurricane Irma and Harvey evacuees from Texas, Louisiana and Florida. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com
Macon's Laundry Room at 3175 Mercer University Drive will wash clothes for free for Hurricane Irma and Harvey evacuees from Texas, Louisiana and Florida. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com

Local

Hurricane Irma, Harvey evacuees get free laundry service in Macon

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 07, 2017 5:31 AM

Those fleeing from Hurricane Irma and seeking shelter after Hurricane Harvey can get their clothes washed for free in Macon.

The Laundry Room at 3175 Mercer University Drive is offering free laundry service for those from Florida, Texas and Louisiana, according to owner Cheri Frame.

The laundromat has 41 large family washers and 32 large dryers that will be made available to anyone with a driver’s license from those three states.

For more information about the Laundry Room, visit www.thelaundryroommacon.com.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare'

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare' 2:31

EMA director: `Now is the time to prepare'
Bibb superintendent talks progress at first VIP Luncheon 1:08

Bibb superintendent talks progress at first VIP Luncheon
Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed 1:14

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

View More Video