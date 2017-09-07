Hurricane Irma, Harvey evacuees get free laundry service in Macon

Those fleeing from Hurricane Irma and seeking shelter after Hurricane Harvey can get their clothes washed for free in Macon.
The Laundry Room at 3175 Mercer University Drive is offering free laundry service for those from Florida, Texas and Louisiana, according to owner Cheri Frame.
The laundromat has 41 large family washers and 32 large dryers that will be made available to anyone with a driver’s license from those three states.
For more information about the Laundry Room, visit www.thelaundryroommacon.com.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
