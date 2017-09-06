Middle Georgia agencies brace for Hurricane Irma

Middle Georgia agencies are coordinating efforts this week in preparation for Hurricane Irma.
The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is accepting monetary donations to go toward feeding evacuees and other families in areas impacted by the storm that could hit Florida and other parts of the Southeast.
One possible track shows the storm hitting southern Georgia by early next week.
The mid-state food bank, which serves 24 counties in Georgia, is also assisting America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia in case it has to evacuate Savannah, said Janie Sinclair, interim director of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.
The Middle Georgia food bank will also be in contact with the nations largest food charity, Feeding America, which coordinates disaster relief efforts for about 200 food banks.
“We’re now trying to beef up our supply to be able to supply food to the victims of Hurricane Irma if and when she blows through here,” Sinclair said. “The best way for anybody to be able to help is financially. We can turn $1 into five meals because of our purchasing power and the way we acquire food.”
Macon-Bibb County is holding a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday to detail preparations for the Category 5 hurricane. Representatives with American Red Cross Central Georgia will also be at the press conference, a news release said.
How to donate to Hurricane Irma relief efforts
Visit Middle Georgia Community Food Bank at www.mgcfb.org or mail a monetary donation to 4490 Ocmulgee E. Blvd., Macon, Ga., 31217.
