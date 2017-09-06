More Videos

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed 1:14

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

Pause
Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 0:53

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 4:06

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye in the Atlantic Ocean 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye in the Atlantic Ocean

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM 1:57

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM

  • Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye in the Atlantic Ocean

    NOAA SPoRT released this satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 5, 2017.

NOAA SPoRT released this satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 5, 2017. NASA SPoRT
NOAA SPoRT released this satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 5, 2017. NASA SPoRT

Local

Middle Georgia agencies brace for Hurricane Irma

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

September 06, 2017 2:42 PM

Middle Georgia agencies are coordinating efforts this week in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is accepting monetary donations to go toward feeding evacuees and other families in areas impacted by the storm that could hit Florida and other parts of the Southeast.

One possible track shows the storm hitting southern Georgia by early next week.

The mid-state food bank, which serves 24 counties in Georgia, is also assisting America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia in case it has to evacuate Savannah, said Janie Sinclair, interim director of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

The Middle Georgia food bank will also be in contact with the nations largest food charity, Feeding America, which coordinates disaster relief efforts for about 200 food banks.

“We’re now trying to beef up our supply to be able to supply food to the victims of Hurricane Irma if and when she blows through here,” Sinclair said. “The best way for anybody to be able to help is financially. We can turn $1 into five meals because of our purchasing power and the way we acquire food.”

Macon-Bibb County is holding a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday to detail preparations for the Category 5 hurricane. Representatives with American Red Cross Central Georgia will also be at the press conference, a news release said.

More Videos

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed 1:14

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

Pause
Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 0:53

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 4:06

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye in the Atlantic Ocean 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye in the Atlantic Ocean

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM 1:57

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM

  • You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

    You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

For more information on this story, return to macon.com and read Thursday’s Telegraph.

How to donate to Hurricane Irma relief efforts

Visit Middle Georgia Community Food Bank at www.mgcfb.org or mail a monetary donation to 4490 Ocmulgee E. Blvd., Macon, Ga., 31217.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bibb superintendent talks progress at first VIP Luncheon

View More Video