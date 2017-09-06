More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 4:06

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Pause
Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM 1:57

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM

Mike Davis and Chuck Shaheen trade barbs in Warner Robins council meeting 0:48

Mike Davis and Chuck Shaheen trade barbs in Warner Robins council meeting

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

  • Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

    All Virgin Strands Glam Bar was robbed Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Officials on the scene said that at this time they only know of hair that was taken in the robbery. There was no estimate of the value of the hair at this time.

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

All Virgin Strands Glam Bar was robbed Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Officials on the scene said that at this time they only know of hair that was taken in the robbery. There was no estimate of the value of the hair at this time.
Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

Crime

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

A masked man who armed robbed All Virgin Strands Glam Bar on Mercer University Drive in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 6, 2017, made away with bundles of hair and no cash, Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM

Local

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM

A Brinks truck worker was knocked from behind in a robbery at the BB&T Bank at 1302 Gray Highway in Macon at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Bibb County sheriff's investigators are trying to determine if the theft of the money bag is related to a bank robbery Tuesday in Forsyth.

Brinks truck robbed at ATM

Local

Brinks truck robbed at ATM

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating a robbery of a Brinks truck at the ATM at BB&T Bank at the corner of Gray Highway and Shurling Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Abandoned cemeteries a 'tough issue' for families

Local

Abandoned cemeteries a 'tough issue' for families

Families with loved ones in private cemeteries struggle to maintain graves but nature is winning at Cedar Ridge. Although it is next to Macon-Bibb County's Evergreen Cemetery, parks and beautification director Sam Kitchens says it's a tough issue.