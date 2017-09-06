All Virgin Strands Glam Bar was robbed Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Officials on the scene said that at this time they only know of hair that was taken in the robbery. There was no estimate of the value of the hair at this time.
Woody MarshallThe Telegraph
More Videos
1:14
Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed
0:53
Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash
0:48
Mike Davis and Chuck Shaheen trade barbs in Warner Robins council meeting
4:06
Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes
0:35
Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.
1:57
Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM
0:27
Brinks truck robbed at ATM
1:56
'Classic good verses evil,' parks director says of cemetery vandalism repairs
1:51
Abandoned cemeteries a 'tough issue' for families
1:14
Annual race brings out runners of all ages
1:09
Perry leaders talk about why they didn't get opposition in election
A masked man who armed robbed All Virgin Strands Glam Bar on Mercer University Drive in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 6, 2017, made away with bundles of hair and no cash, Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
A Brinks truck worker was knocked from behind in a robbery at the BB&T Bank at 1302 Gray Highway in Macon at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Bibb County sheriff's investigators are trying to determine if the theft of the money bag is related to a bank robbery Tuesday in Forsyth.
Families with loved ones in private cemeteries struggle to maintain graves but nature is winning at Cedar Ridge. Although it is next to Macon-Bibb County's Evergreen Cemetery, parks and beautification director Sam Kitchens says it's a tough issue.
Macon's Marie Sale and her 10-year-old son Stephen Leach won a Jeopardy sweepstakes grand prize trip to the Galapagos Islands. They will sail with Alex Trebek on the National Geographic Endeavour II in October.
Ricky Lawrence lost his leg seven years ago in a car wreck. On Thursday, he was fitted for a new prosthetic leg made by the Mercer biomedical engineering department. The department will fit eight local amputees with new prostheses this year through a grant project.