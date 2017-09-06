More Videos

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Pause
Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 0:53

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 4:06

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed 1:14

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

  • Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

    The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning.

The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning. Meta Viers McClatchy
The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning. Meta Viers McClatchy

Local

Hurricane Irma path shows eye could skirt east Florida and head toward Georgia

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

September 06, 2017 11:22 AM

Hurricane Irma will be a force to be reckoned with in the Southeast United States, according to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm with 185 mph winds is poised to lash the Virgin Islands, and possibly skirt Puerto Rico late Wednesday.

Warnings are currently issued for areas including northern Haiti, Anguilla and the Virgin Islands and a hurricane watch is posted for Cuba and Central Bahamas with tropical storm force winds expected in the Dominican Republic.

The historically powerful storm is expected to move toward the southern edge of Florida by late Saturday with a landfall possible near Miami.

Although the direction and forecast is likely to change, the current cone shows a probable path of the eye traveling up the east coast of Florida and impacting southern Georgia by early next week.

The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane as it moves up the coast.

In the current cone, it also is possible that the eye could track to the western edge of the Florida peninsula on the Gulf of Mexico side, or off the east coast in the Atlantic.

Considering the size of the current Category 5 hurricane, severe weather will be possible far from the center of circulation.

The forecast cone is a projection of where the eye of the hurricane could pass in the coming days.

Stay tuned to the latest updates and make disaster preparations now before conditions worsen in the coming days.

More Videos

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Pause
Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 0:53

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 4:06

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed 1:14

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

  • Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

    A WP-3D Orion aircraft made the first hurricane hunter pass through Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 3, getting a first hand look at the storm as it edges toward the Caribbean.

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

A WP-3D Orion aircraft made the first hurricane hunter pass through Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 3, getting a first hand look at the storm as it edges toward the Caribbean.

Twitter/Lt Rob Mitchell NOAA via Storyful

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Related stories from The Telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed

View More Video