Macon boy’s smile to light up Broadway in Times Square event

A Macon boy’s smile will soon be appearing on Broadway.
A photograph of Dallas Smith perched on a bench at Mercer University was chosen from over 2,000 international entries to be one of nearly 500 images to be displayed in a Times Square video.
Dallas, who loves to cheer on the Mercer Bears, is pictured with his legs crossed and his head resting on his hands.
He will be helping kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in an annual presentation in New York City later this month.
The presentation highlights children, teens and adults with Down Syndrome to remind the world about their contributions and milestones and promote acceptance and inclusion.
Several of his family members also will be attending the presentation on Saturday, Sept. 16, which precedes the 23rd Annual Flagship Buddy Walk in the Big Apple.
Middle Georgia’s Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk will be held next spring.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments