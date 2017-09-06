Emmy Award winners to appear in benefit for Theatre Macon’s endowment campaign

Fans of Carrie Preston have a unique opportunity to see her perform back in her hometown.
Preston, whose acting career began as a child growing up in Macon, is returning to the Theatre Macon stage for a one-night performance with her talented family members.
The woman who endeared herself to international audiences by playing characters such as Arlene Fowler on HBO’s “True Blood,” Elsbeth Toscioni on “The Good Wife,” Mr. Finch’s love interest, Grace, on “Person of Interest” and who is currently starring as Polly, a manicurist involved in the Dixie Mafia on TNT’s “Claws,” will be appearing with her husband, Michael Emerson, brother John G. Preston and his wife, Elisabeth Preston.
Emerson is a two-time Emmy winner for his roles as serial killer William Hinks on “The Practice” and as Benjamin Linus on ABC’s “Lost.”
The Prestons and Emerson will be performing selected readings on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. at Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St.
Tickets are $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP front-row seats and a private after party to mingle with the stars.
Proceeds benefit “Setting the Stage for Theatre Macon’s Future,” an endowment campaign to protect the theatre’s legacy going forward.
Founding artistic director Jim Crisp announced this will be his last year before he retires after more than 30 years of honing Middle Georgia talent, including Carrie Preston.
