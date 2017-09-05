Undocumented immigrants enter uncertain times with Trump move

A Macon native stood in solidarity with undocumented immigrants in New York City on Tuesday afternoon.
Raymond Partolan, who was a year old when his family left the Philippines to come to Georgia, joined hundreds of others in demonstrations outside Trump Tower and an adjacent park. He was in the city visiting friends for the holiday weekend and changed his plans to support a cause that hits home for him.
The protests were in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to end Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The 2012 program protects from deportation unauthorized immigrants who came to America as children with their parents. Nearly 800,000 young people, who entered the country before age 16 and prior to June 15, 2007, have been enrolled in the program.
Trump’s ruling comes after months of debate within his administration, and Congress now has six months to create legislation to replace the program. The government will start to phase out the program and stop renewing permits for DACA recipients in March 2018.
“President Obama acted outside of his constitutional authority when he unilaterally changed our immigration laws through executive order,” Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., said in a statement. “It is clear President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are committed to tackling the problems with our broken immigration system. It is imperative that any immigration proposals considered by Congress protect the interests of working Americans, including immigrants.”
Lori Johnson, Mercer University political science professor, wasn’t surprised by the president’s order since Trump campaigned for ending DACA, but it took longer than she expected. There was always a question about whether DACA was an appropriate use of executive power by Obama, and many lawsuits had challenged the program, she said.
“This is going to now force Congress to do something one way or another with the ‘Dreamers,’ the people who came here as children not by their own choice,” Johnson said. “I think that lingering question is really frustrating in the sense that these people’s lives, their livelihoods and their families are at stake. It didn’t have to happen this way.”
Partolan, an undocumented immigrant since age 10, was able to receive a federal work permit and driver’s license in 2012 through the DACA program. He now works for a national immigration practice called Kuck Immigration Partners in Atlanta.
If Congress has not passed a replacement bill by the time Partolan’s DACA permit expires in August 2018, he will lose his authorization to work in the United States and his job. All DACA recipients will face the threat of being arrested and deported to countries they left long ago, he said.
“The security, the freedom from that fear and anxiety that we used to feel every day before DACA, that’s going to be gone,” said Partolan, a graduate of Central High School and Mercer University who now lives in Atlanta.
“For the last five years, we have trusted the federal government to provide us with this safety and security, to provide us with the ability to work and drive legally, to be able to meet our full potential as human beings in the United States. For the administration to roll back those protections, without some sort of definitive (direction to) Congress to legislate on this issue, is terrifying.”
Johnson said Sessions and the Department of Homeland Security have indicated that deportation priorities will remain the same, with people who are security risks or who have committed crimes being the main targets. However, there are concerns that the government could use the information it has on DACA recipients against them.
“I think there’s a lot of sympathy for people in this situation. It’s hard to blame them when they didn’t make the decision to come here themselves,” Johnson said. “Raymond has put a face on this issue for the whole Mercer community. We think of this incredibly smart, capable, compassionate young man, and we think, ‘Why would we send him somewhere else? This is exactly the type of person we want to have here.’ ”
Protesters in New York, as well as others across the country Tuesday, were risking arrest to send the message that DACA recipients are contributing members of society and America is the only home they’ve ever known, Partolan said.
