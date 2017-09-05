AzriSuratmin Getty Images/iStockphoto
This program would help small businesses pursue contracts

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

September 05, 2017 5:19 PM

Small business owners may want to attend a free Contractor Academy being offered by the University of Georgia’s Small Business Development Center in Macon.

The academy is being offered to help small and disadvantaged businesses pursue contract opportunities with Macon-Bibb County, according to news release.

“Assistance addressing access to capital and procurement issues is the single most important component to improve the capacity of these firms,” it said.

While it’s free, applicants must apply and be accepted for the program. Go to www.georgiasbdc.org or call 478-757-3609 for more information.

The sessions will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13 and 17, Oct. 11 and 25 and Nov. 8 at the Macon Terminal, 200 Cherry St. Lunch is provided.

Key elements of the training include: credit myths and realities, credit school, getting started and marketing your business.

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

