Public’s help sought in identifying auto thieves

The Byron Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying men who allegedly stole a truck and an all-terrain vehicle late Monday night.
The thieves, two white men, were riding in a green Nissan Altima before the auto thefts about 11 p.m., according to a news release from Byron Police.
The news release did not mention where the thefts took place, but the truck was found later near the Flint River.
The ATV, a red, black and white 2014 Polaris Razor, apparently wasn’t found.
Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
