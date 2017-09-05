More Videos

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

Pause
Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM 1:57

Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM

Brinks truck robbed at ATM 0:27

Brinks truck robbed at ATM

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 4:06

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

'Classic good verses evil,' parks director says of cemetery vandalism repairs 1:56

'Classic good verses evil,' parks director says of cemetery vandalism repairs

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet' 1:23

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet'

Abandoned cemeteries a 'tough issue' for families 1:51

Abandoned cemeteries a 'tough issue' for families

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Local

Public’s help sought in identifying auto thieves

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

September 05, 2017 3:51 PM

The Byron Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying men who allegedly stole a truck and an all-terrain vehicle late Monday night.

The thieves, two white men, were riding in a green Nissan Altima before the auto thefts about 11 p.m., according to a news release from Byron Police.

The news release did not mention where the thefts took place, but the truck was found later near the Flint River.

The ATV, a red, black and white 2014 Polaris Razor, apparently wasn’t found.

Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes

View More Video