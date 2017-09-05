Tattered old glories getting respectful sendoffs

In addition to having a receptacle where people can safely dispose of their prescription pills, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office now has a box to collect torn and faded American flags.
“A lot of people have tattered flags and they don’t know what to do with them,” Sheriff Butch Reece said. “Right now we see some much negative news about our flag, people desecrating it.”
The box will give people “a way to properly dispose of the flag.”
The flag box was sent to the sheriff’s office at no cost and is the result of a partnership between the National Sheriffs’ Association, National Association of Counties and the National Flag Foundation.
When a flag is worn beyond repair, the most accepted manner of disposal is to “cut the blue field of stars from the red and white stripes, thereby no longer rendering it a flag,” according to the National Flag Foundation’s website. “The resulting two pieces of cloth are burned in one or two separate fires that are used for nothing else except the retirement ceremony.”
The pieces of cloth should be burned so that nothing left can be recognized as a flag. The ashes should be scattered or buried, the website said.
“We're talking to some of the (Boy) Scout leaders here about having a ceremony to do it,” said Reece, a former boy scout.
The flag disposal box is located in the main lobby of the sheriff’s office at 123 Holmes Hawkins Drive in Gray.
