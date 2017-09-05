More Videos

  Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S.

    The National Hurricane Center warns Irma is a "potentially catastrophic Category 5 hurricane headed toward the United States as of Sept.5, 2017.

The National Hurricane Center warns Irma is a "potentially catastrophic Category 5 hurricane headed toward the United States as of Sept.5, 2017.
NOAA
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a burglary in Forsyth where someone left feces on a woman's dishes; the story of a Bibb County-owned pickup truck that was stolen when the driver went inside a restaurant and left it cranked; and the reason for a fight that happened on a Bibb school bus. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

A Brinks truck worker was knocked from behind in a robbery at the BB&T Bank at 1302 Gray Highway in Macon at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Bibb County sheriff's investigators are trying to determine if the theft of the money bag is related to a bank robbery Tuesday in Forsyth.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating a robbery of a Brinks truck at the ATM at BB&T Bank at the corner of Gray Highway and Shurling Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Families with loved ones in private cemeteries struggle to maintain graves but nature is winning at Cedar Ridge. Although it is next to Macon-Bibb County's Evergreen Cemetery, parks and beautification director Sam Kitchens says it's a tough issue.