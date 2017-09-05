Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM

More Videos

    A Brinks truck worker was knocked from behind in a robbery at the BB&T Bank at 1302 Gray Highway in Macon at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Bibb County sheriff's investigators are trying to determine if the theft of the money bag is related to a bank robbery Tuesday in Forsyth.

A Brinks truck worker was knocked from behind in a robbery at the BB&T Bank at 1302 Gray Highway in Macon at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Bibb County sheriff's investigators are trying to determine if the theft of the money bag is related to a bank robbery Tuesday in Forsyth.
Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating a robbery of a Brinks truck at the ATM at BB&T Bank at the corner of Gray Highway and Shurling Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Families with loved ones in private cemeteries struggle to maintain graves but nature is winning at Cedar Ridge. Although it is next to Macon-Bibb County's Evergreen Cemetery, parks and beautification director Sam Kitchens says it's a tough issue.

Rachael Dixon, an 11th-grader, has been enrolled in Georgia Connections Academy online school since sixth grade. Her family chose the school after Rachael was being bullied at her middle school, and she has been able to fully pursue her passion for art at Georgia Connections.