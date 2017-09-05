Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM

A Brinks truck worker was knocked from behind in a robbery at the BB&T Bank at 1302 Gray Highway in Macon at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Bibb County sheriff's investigators are trying to determine if the theft of the money bag is related to a bank robbery Tuesday in Forsyth.
Liz FabianThe Telegraph
Families with loved ones in private cemeteries struggle to maintain graves but nature is winning at Cedar Ridge. Although it is next to Macon-Bibb County's Evergreen Cemetery, parks and beautification director Sam Kitchens says it's a tough issue.
Macon's Marie Sale and her 10-year-old son Stephen Leach won a Jeopardy sweepstakes grand prize trip to the Galapagos Islands. They will sail with Alex Trebek on the National Geographic Endeavour II in October.
Ricky Lawrence lost his leg seven years ago in a car wreck. On Thursday, he was fitted for a new prosthetic leg made by the Mercer biomedical engineering department. The department will fit eight local amputees with new prostheses this year through a grant project.
Former GBI agent Charles Woodall testified Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, as the first defense witness in his child molestation trial. Woodall, who worked with youth at Macon's Northway Church, is accused of molesting boys he met through the church.
Rachael Dixon, an 11th-grader, has been enrolled in Georgia Connections Academy online school since sixth grade. Her family chose the school after Rachael was being bullied at her middle school, and she has been able to fully pursue her passion for art at Georgia Connections.