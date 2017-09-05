Overgrown graves fall prey to vandals with no one to care for private plots

A jungle of vegetation covers graves at a small private cemetery off Houston Avenue in Macon.
Thieves made off with decorative iron fencing, monuments are broken and headstones are covered by weeds in the Cedar Ridge Cemetery.
In July, highly publicized vandalism of graves in adjacent Evergreen Cemetery awakened Glenda Smith’s ire.
Smith, who lives in South Carolina and infrequently visits Macon, said there are more than 800 people interred in Cedar Ridge Cemetery, including veterans of the Civil War, Spanish American War and World War I and II.
“Why is Evergreen maintained by Macon-Bibb and not Cedar Ridge, just steps away?” Smith asked in a recent email to The Telegraph.
Sam Kitchens, director of Parks and Beautification for the county, said work crews are only responsible for the county-owned Rose Hill, Evergreen, Seventh Street and Fort Hill cemeteries.
“Even though they are private plots that are sold, we maintain the grounds and the grass for them,” Kitchens said.
Other burial sites, like Cedar Ridge and Linwood Cemetery that is the final resting place for Macon’s only Medal of Honor recepient Rodney Davis, are totally private and out of county hands, he said.
“It’s an issue that everybody deals with. The cemeteries themselves don’t have the funding, most don’t have funding sources unless they have an endowment fund or some kind of fund that they can maintain them the way people would like to see them maintained,” he said.
Recent abundant rains are making it hard enough for county workers to keep up with high grass on public lands, he said.
Once vegetation gets out of hand, like at Cedar Ridge, much more is needed to spruce up the graves.
“That is a tough one. Private citizens just maintaining the plots and areas of your loved ones is one way to do it, but it’s a tough issue,” Kitchens said.
When several broken headstones were discovered in Evergreen Cemetery in August, Kim and Brad Pinholster called up family members who muscled the monuments back in place.
“The younger guys came and was able to manhandle a lot of the headstones and reset ‘em,” Brad Pinholster said. “We had a big concern over the upkeep of this area.”
“I feel a lot better now that my grandparents headstone is back on, and others. We got about six or eight put back up that day,” Kim Pinholster said.
Clark Memorials co-owner Jeff Ellis said he and his wife saw the damage on television.
“You need to do something,” she told him.
Ellis brought a weekend crew to the cemetery and re-sealed the monuments and re-centered those that had been knocked down.
“We make our living out of the local cemeteries and that’s one way we can give back,” said Ellis, who offered the service at no cost to the county or families.
Marvia Mitchell, Macon-Bibb cemetery specialist, personally thanked the Pinholsters and Ellis Friday morning.
Kitchens also applauded the efforts.
“This is classic good verses evil,” Kitchens said. “Who would do something like this? Who would desecrate memorials and vandalize them?”
Cedar Ridge has had its own angels over the years who have stepped in to care for the cemetery, Smith said.
In the 80s, it was Walter Ard and his wife who devoted countless hours to clearing debris and indexing graves, she said.
Smith referred to other unsung heroes, Dennis Roland, who is retired from Robins Air Force Base and Larry Dyess, a U.S. Navy retiree who drives from Jacksonville, Florida, to lend a hand with upkeep.
“It’s just getting out hand,” said Roland, 71. “I’m getting tired.”
Although one plot has been cleared recently, the rest of Cedar Ridge is very overgrown.
“I don’t know why the city can’t take ownership of Cedar Ridge with its proximity to Evergreen,” Roland said.
He has also been battling weeds at Jones Chapel Cemetery off Second Street.
“It’s just sad, to me, we let the cemeteries and the dead folks go back to nature,” Roland said.
Many family members, like Smith, live too far away to maintain the sites.
She also hopes the county could step in and take over abandoned cemeteries.
“We should not forget these loved ones who were so dear to their families and were one important and productive citizens of Macon and Bibb County.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments