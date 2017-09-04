Sheriff: Woman found dead on Twiggs County road was stabbed

A woman found dead in a road in Twiggs County on Monday was stabbed several times, according to the sheriff.
Sheriff Darren Mitchum said the body was found around 12:45 p.m. in the intersection of Jack Clay Road and Gallimore Road near Danville.
He said the victim is Lauren Jones, 35, of Jeffersonville. A small amount of methamphetamine was found near the body, and the crime is suspected to be drug related. He said a couple of persons of interest have been identified but no arrests had been made as of late Monday afternoon.
He said it’s not clear at this time whether the stabbing happened where the body was found.
“We are looking at the possibility of there being a second crime scene,” he said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the case.
