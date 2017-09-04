Annual race brings out runners of all ages

More Videos

    Competitors of all ages come out for 41st Macon Labor Day Road Race. The annual event features 5K and 10K races as well as a one mile fun run for children.

Student pursues her passion at online school

Rachael Dixon, an 11th-grader, has been enrolled in Georgia Connections Academy online school since sixth grade. Her family chose the school after Rachael was being bullied at her middle school, and she has been able to fully pursue her passion for art at Georgia Connections.