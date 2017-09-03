Pedestrian killed in Macon

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Emery Highway late Saturday.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the victim as Russia Little, 50, of Ailey.
According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release, the accident happened at about 10:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Emery, which is near the X-Mart adult store. The driver of a 2004 Nissan Maxima did not see Little walking across the road and struck him, the release stated.
Little was pinned under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges have been filed.
