One person died in early morning wreck on I-16 involving eight vehicles

One person died in a multiple-vehicle wreck early Saturday morning on Interstate 16 in Twiggs County.
Eight vehicles were involved in the crash about 6 a.m. Saturday morning, said Operator Atmore with the Georgia State Patrol.
The crash, which took place at mile marker 19, blocked all eastbound lanes at least fours hours, according to the Georgia State Patrol earlier Saturday. The wreck happened near the Jeffersonville/Bullard Road exit.
According to the GDOT 511 website, seven cars and one truck were involved.
No further information was available from the State Patrol or Twiggs County Sherrif’s Office.
For more on this story, come back to macon.com or read Sunday’s Telegraph.
Comments