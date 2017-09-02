Early morning wreck on I-16 involves multiple vehicles; blocks all lanes

A wreck involving several vehicles happened on Interstate 16 in Twiggs County about 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
The crash, which took place at mile marker 19, was still blocking all eastbound lanes nearly fours hours later, according to Operator Williams with the Georgia State Patrol. The scene is near the Jeffersonville/Bullard Road exit.
According to the GDOT 511 website, seven cars and one truck were involved.
Officers were still at the scene at 9:45 a.m., and no further information was available at the time, she said.
