Bibb school district condemns former employee’s racist Facebook comments

The Bibb County school district has condemned a racist comment purportedly posted on Facebook by a former employee.
The school district has been getting contacted by people upset about a woman who appeared to say on Facebook Thursday that black people should be sent back to Africa. The woman’s Facebook page listed the Bibb County Board of Education as her employer, but she has not worked for the system since 2011, district spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said. She was not a teacher or school administrator.
The woman’s Facebook page appears to have since been deleted. But she was replying to a Telegraph video about an effort by former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis and others to move two Confederate statues away from downtown public squares.
“If he can get that done can we change everything named after Martin Luther?,” the woman wrote on Facebook. “Need to send them all back to Africa!!!!”
After being contacted by people concerned about the post, the school system responded on Facebook.
“Please know that we are aware of inappropriate comments posted to Facebook by a former employee,” the post said. “This individual does not currently work for the Bibb County School District and we do not condone the comments made by her on social media. We appreciate the effort made to bring these comments to our attention, and the supportive words of many who realize these statements do not reflect our core values as a district.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
