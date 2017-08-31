Amputee receives new prosthetic leg through Mercer grant project
Ricky Lawrence lost his leg seven years ago in a car wreck. On Thursday, he was fitted for a new prosthetic leg made by the Mercer biomedical engineering department. The department will fit eight local amputees with new prostheses this year through a grant project.
ahonaker@macon.com
