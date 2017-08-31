Construction on new mini-roundabout to start Sept. 5

Work on a mini-roundabout at a dangerous intersection in north Macon is slated to start Sept. 5, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
In preparation for the new traffic circle, the intersection at Arkwright Road, Bass Road and Ga. 87 has been transformed into an all-way stop.
The roundabout is being installed to address safety concerns due to several high speed angled crashes over the past 5-6 years.
McCoy Grading will work on construction 7 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Drivers should expect delays.
The $200,000 roundabout is being paid for by the state and is expected to be completed within 90 days.
