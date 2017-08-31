Justin McCardle and Michael Hooks
Justin McCardle and Michael Hooks Georgia Department of Corrections on Facebook
Justin McCardle and Michael Hooks Georgia Department of Corrections on Facebook

Local

Macon man among Mitchell County prison escapees

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 31, 2017 2:14 PM

Authorities are looking for two Mitchell County Correctional Institute escapees, including a Macon man.

Michael Hooks, 47, of Macon, and Justin McCardle, 39, of Alabama, walked away Thursday from an outside utility trash detail in Camilla, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections Facebook post.

The men ran into the woods while picking up trash, placing Mitchell County High School on lockdown, WALB-TV reports.

Mitchell County sheriff’s deputies are searching the area near the dump site where the men were working using tracking dogs, WCTV.Tv reports.

Hooks is serving a three-year sentence for theft by taking, and McCardle is serving a 10-year sentence for forgery, according to the state prison system’s website.

The inmates were last seen wearing white state-issued trousers and lime green shirts, according to the agency’s Facebook and Twitter posts.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:29

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation
Monroe County school district can count on Mr. Fields 0:30

Monroe County school district can count on Mr. Fields
Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia 0:38

Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia

View More Video