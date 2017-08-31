Macon man among Mitchell County prison escapees

Authorities are looking for two Mitchell County Correctional Institute escapees, including a Macon man.
Michael Hooks, 47, of Macon, and Justin McCardle, 39, of Alabama, walked away Thursday from an outside utility trash detail in Camilla, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections Facebook post.
The men ran into the woods while picking up trash, placing Mitchell County High School on lockdown, WALB-TV reports.
Mitchell County sheriff’s deputies are searching the area near the dump site where the men were working using tracking dogs, WCTV.Tv reports.
Hooks is serving a three-year sentence for theft by taking, and McCardle is serving a 10-year sentence for forgery, according to the state prison system’s website.
The inmates were last seen wearing white state-issued trousers and lime green shirts, according to the agency’s Facebook and Twitter posts.
#WalkAway Inmates McCardle & Hooks last seen wearing white state-issued trousers & a lime green shirt. Don't approach, call 911. pic.twitter.com/e2UgP6RQvZ— Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) August 31, 2017
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments