Personal trainer body shamed bride-to be to try to get hired; her response went viral

Atlanta radio personality Cassie Young’s “love your body” message has gone viral after she called out a personal trainer on social media for body shaming her to try to get her to hire him.
“I can't believe how viral this went!!! People, HuffPo, New York Post, Elle UK, Mashable, Us Weekly, Yahoo...this coverage INSANE and beyond my wildest dreams,” Young posted on her Facebook page.
Young is the social media and web director for “The Bert Show” that airs on Macon’s B95.1.
“Thank you guys for supporting the ‘love your body’ message, for sharing your stories and your struggles with me, and for always doing the RIGHT thing by encouraging people to love themselves because every person needs to know they are WORTHY, no matter *what* they look like. We. Will. Win. This. Fight.”
Last week, Young posted about the incident with the personal trainer on Facebook and Instagram.
The trainer had reached out to her on Twitter, which Young said in the Facebook post that she didn’t have a problem with.
But then it spiraled into something else, she said. He didn’t accept a polite no. Think of the pictures, he tweeted back.
Young posted screenshots of the conversation on social media.
“I’m posting this because I want every woman and man to know that it does not MATTER what you look like. (I'm blue. He's gray.)
“You are worthy. Love is out there for you. Life is waiting with open arms. It doesn’t matter if you’re skinny or fat or between the two or willowy or broad shouldered or peer shaped or like a board or anything in between. You get good stuff in life by being YOU. That's what matters.”
Her Facebook post has garnered more than 160,000 responses and 400 shares, and women are cheering her on through social media.
“I was ‘fat’ on my wedding day and had the nerve to wear a sleeveless dress,” Olivia Burrell-Jackson posted. “But somehow I looked amazing in it and almost 9 years later whenever I look at the pictures the first thing I see is how beautiful and happy I looked in each one! Good job at not letting this dude affect your self esteem. Happy wedding planning!”
Katina Dunkerly posted, “You go girl! You look amazing and I love how you don't let anyone make you feel otherwise. You are a true example of what body image should be...comfortable in your skin. It's something I'm trying to be better at.”
Young’s post that has garnered so much attention ends: “Life is waiting for you. It's too short to be spent worrying about a belly roll. Go be happy and live it to your fullest.”
