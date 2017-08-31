More Videos

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia 0:38

Man held accused rapist at bay 2:06

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

He wants to be 'the face of the city' 1:10

Harvey rain headed for Georgia 0:28

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 1:03

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:01

  • Monroe County school district can always count on Mr. Fields

    Monroe County school bus driver Tina Ivey talks about what makes fleet manager Albert Fields so special. Fields has worked for the district's transportation department for 53 years.

Monroe County school bus driver Tina Ivey talks about what makes fleet manager Albert Fields so special. Fields has worked for the district's transportation department for 53 years.
Andrea Honaker The Telegraph
Student pursues her passion at online school

Local

Rachael Dixon, an 11th-grader, has been enrolled in Georgia Connections Academy online school since sixth grade. Her family chose the school after Rachael was being bullied at her middle school, and she has been able to fully pursue her passion for art at Georgia Connections.

Man's wild ride lands him in jail

Local

A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested by the Newton County, Ga., sheriff's office in August of 2017 after a June 2016 video showed a driver hanging out of a Dodge Challenger on Interstate 20 east of Atlanta.

People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House

Local

Shots were fired in a fight at waffle house at 4094 Pio Nono Avenue in Macon early Wed., August 30, 2017. Bibb County sheriffs deputy Clay Williams said the victims are not believed to have been innocent bystanders.

"What happen to them was a nightmare"

Local

Prosecutor Elizabeth Bobbitt gives jurors her opening statement in Darrell Aundray Ross' trial in Peach County of the suspect in serial rapes that terrorized Fort Vally in 2015.