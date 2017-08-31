Harvey rains set record in Georgia with more to come

As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey track to the north, more wet weather is ahead for Georgia.

Columbus set a record rainfall total for Aug. 30 with 1.43 inches of rain Wednesday besting the previous record of 1.34 inches set in 2006.

Totals across the Peach State were not as impressive with only 0.75 of an inch collected at Macon’s official gauge at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Heavier rains fell toward northeast Macon where a CoCoRaHS network gauge reported 2.23 inches, which would have broken the Aug. 30 airport record of 1.95 inches.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, some minor street flooding occurred on Nottingham Drive and forecasters are warning that additional flash flooding could be possible Thursday, particularly in northwest Georgia.

Wednesday rainfall totals in Georgia include: Rome .72, Atlanta .54, Albany .37, Athens .17 and only a trace in Savannah.

Through Friday, another 1-1.5 inches of rain is expected as the tropical moisture trains through the state with northeast Georgia expected to see the most rain.

Widespread showers, a few embedded thunderstorms are possible.

The National Weather Service forecast discussion does not rule out an isolated tornado over northwest Georgia where a warm front will collide with the Harvey moisture.

“The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey are on the way and we expect to see not only an increased chance of rainfall but unsafe driving conditions as well,” AAA Auto Club Groups public affairs specialist Megan Osborne stated in a news release.

The club encourages drivers to check their tire tread, make sure tires are inflated and refrain from using cruise control in heavy downpours where hydroplaning is likely.