Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Rachael Dixon, an 11th grader, has been enrolled in Georgia Connections Academy online school since sixth grade. Her family chose the school after Rachael was being bullied at her middle school, and she has been able to fully pursue her passion for art at Georgia Connections.
Albert Fields has been working in the Monroe County schools transportation department for 53 years. He started out as a bus driver and is now a fleet manager. A lot has changed over the years, but his love for his job and the school children riding the buses has been constant.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about Super Glued windshield wipers; the story of a dine-and-dasher at the New China Buffet; and strange word of a man sent to Mexico on a boat. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested by the Newton County, Ga., sheriff's office in August of 2017 after a June 2016 video showed a driver hanging out of a Dodge Challenger on Interstate 20 east of Atlanta.
Shots were fired in a fight at waffle house at 4094 Pio Nono Avenue in Macon early Wed., August 30, 2017. Bibb County sheriffs deputy Clay Williams said the victims are not believed to have been innocent bystanders.
Charles S. Woodall, a former GBI agent accused of child molestation, is on trial in Bibb County for alleged sex crimes that are said to have begun a decade ago. Woodall, 36, allegedly met some of his victims through Northway Church on Zebulon Road where he was a youth leader.
The National Weather Service radar shows bands from Tropical Storm Harvey spreading toward Alabama Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2017. Forecasters expect that tropical moisture to bring rain to Georgia beginning Wednesday.