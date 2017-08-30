Texas flood inspires men to pack boat, truck with supplies and ‘Facebook’ trip west

Kyle Smith of Macon watched televised footage of the flooding unleashed by Hurricane Harvey, how it had swamped southeastern Texas and Houston.
A couple of days later, on Tuesday, he was at the wheel of a box truck, driving along flooded highways near the storm-ravaged, rain-drenched Gulf Coast.
In the cargo bay behind him were thousands of bottles of water, baby diapers, clothes, dog food and all manner of donated supplies bound for those in need out west.
Smith, 24, who works in technology sales, said, “I just felt called to go.”
A Facebook group, Middle Georgia Hurricane Harvey Relief, was organized. Donations were gathered. And on Monday evening, Smith and two friends, one towing a boat in another truck, headed toward Texas.
Smith has since chronicled the trip using video streams and social media posts. He and his friends, Adam English, an insurance salesman, and Macon firefighter Tommy DeWitt, made it to Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning and then spent the night at a Baptist church outside Houston, where they dropped off their supplies.
Reached by phone on Wednesday, Smith described the scene in and around Houston as “a total disaster.”
He said, “It’ll take these folks out here a year or more to rebuild. There are whole neighborhoods with water up to the ceilings. It really is that bad.”
The unprecedented flooding, he went on, “would be like Macon and Warner Robins flooding and then Perry flooding. This thing is so large and it’s so spread out.”
While he was on the phone with The Telegraph, he stopped to help someone who needed a jump-start. Gas has been hard to come by. Smith had to go four or five gas stations to find somewhere to fill up his truck with diesel.
He said the trip has been a blur and that he had just about lost track of time.
“We’ve been going nonstop,” Smith said.
After dropping off their donated goods at the church, they were using his box truck to ferry bottled water and other necessities to parts of metro Houston.
Smith has been traveling from shelter to shelter, trying to get supplies, as he put it, “into the hands of people who need them the most.”
By Wednesday afternoon, he and his friends were bound for the town of Port Arthur, east of Houston below Beaumont, to possibly help in water rescues.
Smith wasn’t sure when they would return to Georgia. It could this weekend. But if people back home have donated more supplies, he figures he will make the drive back to Texas to deliver the goods.
“The important thing for us,” he said, “is to be here when they need it.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments