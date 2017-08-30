More Videos

People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House 1:21

People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed 4:04

Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Bike racks unveiled in downtown Macon 0:52

Bike racks unveiled in downtown Macon

Firefighters battle the blaze in Macon that killed person 1:16

Firefighters battle the blaze in Macon that killed person

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Putting a face to the skull

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 2:08

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime

Deceased animal lover's funeral procession stops at shelter 2:13

Deceased animal lover's funeral procession stops at shelter

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:01

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

  • Javors Lucas Lake fishing in full swing

    Fishermen enjoy pulling in big cats and fellowship

Fishermen enjoy pulling in big cats and fellowship
Fishermen enjoy pulling in big cats and fellowship

Local

On this day, you can fish for as long as you want — even without a license

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 30, 2017 4:25 PM

Anglers rejoice, because National Hunting and Fishing Day is coming Sept. 23, and that means license requirements for fishing and trout fishing are suspended to encourage folks to get out into nature and enjoy the state’s parks and public waters.

“The U.S. Congress and President Nixon established National Hunting and Fishing Day in 1972 to recognize these generations of hunters and anglers for the time and money, more than a billion dollars each year, they donate to wildlife conservation programs,” the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a release.

Usually anyone over the age of 16 needs a fishing license, but on Sept. 23, people can fish on any public waters in the state regardless of whether they have one or not, including in lakes, streams, ponds and Public Fishing Areas (PFA).

The DNR encouraged people to use the day to introduce someone to the fun of fishing who may have never considered it before. The hope is that people will recognize how important it is to continue to help preserve those waters.

“Conserving the states natural and wildlife resources is one of the most important responsibilities for this and future generations and the conservation programs supported and financed by Georgia hunters and anglers have benefited hundreds of wildlife species, including deer, wild turkeys, bald eagles and songbirds for all Georgians to enjoy,” the department said.

Apart from the free fishing, there are free events happening statewide to celebrate the outdoors, including a kid’s event at Big Lazer fishing area in Talbotton. For a full schedule, click here.

The Georgia DNR is also encouraging people to take a pledge to be a mentor and bring someone on a hunting or fishing trip. Do it, and you’ll be entered to win a prize package that includes a VIP NASCAR experience or an outdoor adventure package at Big Cedar Lodge.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Student pursues her passion at online school

View More Video