On this day, you can fish for as long as you want — even without a license

Anglers rejoice, because National Hunting and Fishing Day is coming Sept. 23, and that means license requirements for fishing and trout fishing are suspended to encourage folks to get out into nature and enjoy the state’s parks and public waters.
“The U.S. Congress and President Nixon established National Hunting and Fishing Day in 1972 to recognize these generations of hunters and anglers for the time and money, more than a billion dollars each year, they donate to wildlife conservation programs,” the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a release.
Usually anyone over the age of 16 needs a fishing license, but on Sept. 23, people can fish on any public waters in the state regardless of whether they have one or not, including in lakes, streams, ponds and Public Fishing Areas (PFA).
The DNR encouraged people to use the day to introduce someone to the fun of fishing who may have never considered it before. The hope is that people will recognize how important it is to continue to help preserve those waters.
“Conserving the states natural and wildlife resources is one of the most important responsibilities for this and future generations and the conservation programs supported and financed by Georgia hunters and anglers have benefited hundreds of wildlife species, including deer, wild turkeys, bald eagles and songbirds for all Georgians to enjoy,” the department said.
Apart from the free fishing, there are free events happening statewide to celebrate the outdoors, including a kid’s event at Big Lazer fishing area in Talbotton. For a full schedule, click here.
The Georgia DNR is also encouraging people to take a pledge to be a mentor and bring someone on a hunting or fishing trip. Do it, and you’ll be entered to win a prize package that includes a VIP NASCAR experience or an outdoor adventure package at Big Cedar Lodge.
