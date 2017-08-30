Yummy poppy seed chicken casserole

More Videos

    Chef Teddi Wohlford makes shows you how to make a chicken casserole with a poppy seed accent.

Chef Teddi Wohlford makes shows you how to make a chicken casserole with a poppy seed accent.
Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Student pursues her passion at online school

Student pursues her passion at online school

Rachael Dixon, an 11th grader, has been enrolled in Georgia Connections Academy online school since sixth grade. Her family chose the school after Rachael was being bullied at her middle school, and she has been able to fully pursue her passion for art at Georgia Connections.

Man's wild ride lands him in jail

Man's wild ride lands him in jail

A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested by the Newton County, Ga., sheriff's office in August of 2017 after a June 2016 video showed a driver hanging out of a Dodge Challenger on Interstate 20 east of Atlanta.

People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House

People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House

Shots were fired in a fight at waffle house at 4094 Pio Nono Avenue in Macon early Wed., August 30, 2017. Bibb County sheriffs deputy Clay Williams said the victims are not believed to have been innocent bystanders.

"What happen to them was a nightmare"

"What happen to them was a nightmare"

Prosecutor Elizabeth Bobbitt gives jurors her opening statement in Darrell Aundray Ross' trial in Peach County of the suspect in serial rapes that terrorized Fort Vally in 2015.

Harvey rain headed for Georgia

Harvey rain headed for Georgia

The National Weather Service radar shows bands from Tropical Storm Harvey spreading toward Alabama Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2017. Forecasters expect that tropical moisture to bring rain to Georgia beginning Wednesday.