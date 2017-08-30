Flu shots now available in Middle Georgia

Flu shots are now available in Middle Georgia.
All 13 county health departments in the North Central Health District are now offering the vaccine. The North Central Health District includes Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson counties.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual influenza vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. Flu season begins in October and can last through May, according to a news release from the health district.
Flu shots are $25 each while supplies last.
