Harry F. Knight gets his flu shot from RN Drusilla Harrell at Macon-Bibb County Health Department in 2007.
Flu shots now available in Middle Georgia

By Jennifer Burk

jburk@macon.com

August 30, 2017 2:01 PM

Flu shots are now available in Middle Georgia.

All 13 county health departments in the North Central Health District are now offering the vaccine. The North Central Health District includes Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual influenza vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. Flu season begins in October and can last through May, according to a news release from the health district.

Flu shots are $25 each while supplies last.

Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345

