Arson not suspected in fatal house fire, but the house had been burned before

Though the house where a man died in a fire Tuesday had been intentionally set ablaze 17 years ago, arson isn’t suspected in the recent fatal fire.
It appears the fire at 1283 Duncan Ave. started in one of its three bedrooms, Macon-Bibb County Fire Lt. Ben Gleaton said Wednesday.
Charlie Hollingsworth, 62, died, but four others in the home escaped without injuries.
In March 2000, mayor C. Jack Ellis held a news conference in front of the charred Huguenin Heights home that was being refurbished by Sam Alderman Jr. Ellis had pledged to thwart crime in redevelopment areas after the house was burned that February.
It was unclear if anyone was ever charged in the arson.
The wooden-framed blue house was built in 1890 and is now owned by Olivia Glover, according to Bibb County Tax Assessor’s records.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
