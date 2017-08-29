Historic Macon announces 2017 Fading Five

Charles S. Woodall, a former GBI agent accused of child molestation, is on trial in Bibb County for alleged sex crimes that are said to have begun a decade ago. Woodall, 36, allegedly met some of his victims through Northway Church on Zebulon Road where he was a youth leader.
The National Weather Service radar shows bands from Tropical Storm Harvey spreading toward Alabama Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2017. Forecasters expect that tropical moisture to bring rain to Georgia beginning Wednesday.
Fast forward through the Macon construction along Interstate 75 and on Walnut Street where the James Brown bridge is being removed. See how acres of trees have been cut and lanes shift between the I-16 split and Hardeman Avenue in both directions by late August 2017.
8th Congressional District Republican Party holds fish fry for the GOP faithful at Georgia National Fairgrounds and welcomed everybody from the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to tap dancers from Johnson County.
A gunman came in the back door of Dunkin' Donuts before it opened at 121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug, 25, 2017. He fired a shot, took money and ran away, according to Bibb County sheriff's deputies.