Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:01

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 2:08

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

He wants to be 'the face of the city' 1:10

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 1:03

  • Deceased animal lover's funeral procession stops at shelter

    Dozens of Larry Hulsey's friends donated to the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter in his memory Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran's funeral procession dropped off the donations.

Dozens of Larry Hulsey's friends donated to the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter in his memory Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran's funeral procession dropped off the donations.
Liz Fabian The Telegraph
The National Weather Service radar shows bands from Tropical Storm Harvey spreading toward Alabama Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2017. Forecasters expect that tropical moisture to bring rain to Georgia beginning Wednesday.

Fast forward through the Macon construction along Interstate 75 and on Walnut Street where the James Brown bridge is being removed. See how acres of trees have been cut and lanes shift between the I-16 split and Hardeman Avenue in both directions by late August 2017.

8th Congressional District Republican Party holds fish fry for the GOP faithful at Georgia National Fairgrounds and welcomed everybody from the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to tap dancers from Johnson County.

A gunman came in the back door of Dunkin' Donuts before it opened at 121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug, 25, 2017. He fired a shot, took money and ran away, according to Bibb County sheriff's deputies.

Veterans High School takes the field to rally fans for their Warhawks against Dublin with a look back at the Little League field ten years ago.