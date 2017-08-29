Man’s love of animals follows him to the grave with mourners’ train of pet supplies

More Videos 0:28 Harvey rain headed for Georgia Pause 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:38 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 3:18 Putting a face to the skull 1:03 Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:08 Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 1:03 Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 2:05 Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Deceased animal lover's funeral procession stops at shelter Dozens of Larry Hulsey's friends donated to the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter in his memory Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran's funeral procession dropped off the donations. Dozens of Larry Hulsey's friends donated to the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter in his memory Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran's funeral procession dropped off the donations. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Dozens of Larry Hulsey's friends donated to the Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter in his memory Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran's funeral procession dropped off the donations. Liz Fabian The Telegraph