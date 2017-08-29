oneclearvision Getty Images
oneclearvision Getty Images

Local

If the Bulldogs win, you could score some free coffee

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

August 29, 2017 11:44 AM

What better way to celebrate a Georgia football victory than with a free cup of coffee?

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 2 and continuing throughout the regular season, Dunkin’ Donuts is joining forces with the University of Georgia to launch its “Dawgs Win, You Win” promotion, according to a press release.

On the day after a Bulldogs win, DD Perks members will receive a free medium Hot or Iced Coffee when they use a Perks enrolled Dunkin’ Donuts card. The offer will be valid at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Macon, Savannah, Columbus, Atlanta and Albany.

The DD Perks Rewards Program rewards guests with points toward free Dunkin’ Donuts beverages for every visit they make. To enroll in DD Perks and for complete details about the program, visit www.DDPerks.com.

Georgia will kick off its season Saturday, Sept. 2 against Appalachian State in Sanford Stadium at 6:15 p.m.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harvey rain headed for Georgia

Harvey rain headed for Georgia 0:28

Harvey rain headed for Georgia
Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 2:08

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime
Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 1:03

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies

View More Video