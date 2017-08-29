If the Bulldogs win, you could score some free coffee

What better way to celebrate a Georgia football victory than with a free cup of coffee?
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 2 and continuing throughout the regular season, Dunkin’ Donuts is joining forces with the University of Georgia to launch its “Dawgs Win, You Win” promotion, according to a press release.
On the day after a Bulldogs win, DD Perks members will receive a free medium Hot or Iced Coffee when they use a Perks enrolled Dunkin’ Donuts card. The offer will be valid at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Macon, Savannah, Columbus, Atlanta and Albany.
The DD Perks Rewards Program rewards guests with points toward free Dunkin’ Donuts beverages for every visit they make. To enroll in DD Perks and for complete details about the program, visit www.DDPerks.com.
Georgia will kick off its season Saturday, Sept. 2 against Appalachian State in Sanford Stadium at 6:15 p.m.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
