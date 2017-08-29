Parts of Macon history added to Historic Macon’s Fading Five list

The Historic Macon Foundation’s latest Fading Five list features two new properties the organization is trying to save.
Historic Macon announced the 2017 list Tuesday at the Train Recreation Center, which returns on this year’s list of endangered structures. The newest additions to the list are the Guy E. Paine House and the A.E. Barnes duplexes.
The list also includes the Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center and the historic Cotton Avenue District, which made the inaugural list in 2015.
▪ The Guy E. Paine House, located in the Cherokee Heights neighborhood, was the home of the Paine family until 1971. Guy Paine was a leader in the Macon community, having served as president of the Chamber of Commerce in 1915 and 1916. He was president of a Rotary club, and he also spearheaded improvements for Camp Wheeler, a release said.
By 1988, the house had twice faced foreclosure, and while the 2733 Hillcrest Ave. property was still in fair condition as of several years ago, today the yard is overgrown with weeds.
▪ Historic Macon is also looking for a way to keep the A.E. Barnes duplexes, which were sold to the Macon-Bibb County Hospital Authority in 2015. Navicent Health has offered $20,000 — the price it would cost to demolish the 862 and 864 Spring St. homes — to relocate the buildings
“Given the impracticality and high cost ($200,000) of relocating the masonry duplexes, HMF hopes to continue working with Navicent to pursue other options to reuse these buildings,” the release said.
▪ The Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center, formerly the the First Congregational Church, is in desperate need of a new owner, as it faces the threat of demolition.
The 1389 Jefferson St. property is owned by the now dormant Booker T. Washington Foundation.
“The Booker T. Washington Foundation is no longer active and does not have the personnel or funds to look after the structure,” the release said.
▪ Historic Macon and the Cotton Avenue Coalition continue working on ways to preserve the Cotton Avenue District, a historic black business district located in downtown. Comprising Pine, Spring, New and Forsyth streets, the district is under great pressure because of surrounding development.
