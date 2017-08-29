Harvey bringing Georgia wet weather, heavy rains as storm tracks northeast

The stubborn Tropical Storm Harvey that caused catastrophic flooding in Texas will also bring rain to Georgia.
The National Weather Service expects clouds to prevail across the Peach State and precipitation likely will begin by early Wednesday.
Tropical moisture moving into Georgia is predicted to bring brief periods of heavy rain with overall totals of 3 to 3.5 inches of rain by the end of the week.
While some computer models show the storm system moving more quickly out of the area, others indicate the rain could linger through Friday.
The National Hurricane Center forecast as of 7 a.m. Tuesday shows the Tropical system making a second landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border early Wednesday before tracking as a tropical storm through Louisisana and into Mississippie where it will become a depression. The system will continue tracking into Tennessee and Kentucky.
The forecast cone shows it is possible the remnants will scrape north Georgia, but rains are still expected in the outflow of the storm even it its center misses the state.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
