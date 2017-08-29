Harvey bringing Georgia wet weather, heavy rains as storm tracks northeast

2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? Pause

1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

2:08 Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime

3:18 Putting a face to the skull

1:03 Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

1:03 Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies

1:01 What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport

2:07 'Really great to see passengers'

1:52 Contour Airlines takes off from Macon to Baltimore