Harvey bringing Georgia wet weather, heavy rains as storm tracks northeast

More Videos

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:01

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

Pause
Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 2:08

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime

Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Putting a face to the skull

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 1:03

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies

What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport 1:01

What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport

'Really great to see passengers' 2:07

'Really great to see passengers'

Contour Airlines takes off from Macon to Baltimore 1:52

Contour Airlines takes off from Macon to Baltimore

Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia 1:11

Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia

  • Harvey rain headed for Georgia

    The National Weather Service radar shows bands from Tropical Storm Harvey spreading toward Alabama Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2017. Forecasters expect that tropical moisture to bring rain to Georgia beginning Wednesday.

The National Weather Service radar shows bands from Tropical Storm Harvey spreading toward Alabama Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2017. Forecasters expect that tropical moisture to bring rain to Georgia beginning Wednesday. National Weather Service breaking@macon.com
The National Weather Service radar shows bands from Tropical Storm Harvey spreading toward Alabama Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2017. Forecasters expect that tropical moisture to bring rain to Georgia beginning Wednesday. National Weather Service breaking@macon.com

Local

Harvey bringing Georgia wet weather, heavy rains as storm tracks northeast

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 29, 2017 8:39 AM

The stubborn Tropical Storm Harvey that caused catastrophic flooding in Texas will also bring rain to Georgia.

The National Weather Service expects clouds to prevail across the Peach State and precipitation likely will begin by early Wednesday.

Tropical moisture moving into Georgia is predicted to bring brief periods of heavy rain with overall totals of 3 to 3.5 inches of rain by the end of the week.

While some computer models show the storm system moving more quickly out of the area, others indicate the rain could linger through Friday.

The National Hurricane Center forecast as of 7 a.m. Tuesday shows the Tropical system making a second landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border early Wednesday before tracking as a tropical storm through Louisisana and into Mississippie where it will become a depression. The system will continue tracking into Tennessee and Kentucky.

The forecast cone shows it is possible the remnants will scrape north Georgia, but rains are still expected in the outflow of the storm even it its center misses the state.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harvey rain headed for Georgia

View More Video